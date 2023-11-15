Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 19,161 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after purchasing an additional 462,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

