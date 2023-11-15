Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,213 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after buying an additional 4,111,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,372,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,444,000 after buying an additional 3,540,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,915,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,108,000 after buying an additional 3,062,404 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.