Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $78.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

