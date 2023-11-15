VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.