Lido Advisors LLC Sells 3,892 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,137,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

