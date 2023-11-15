Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 3,631 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.