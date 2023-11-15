Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Down to $24.53

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.53, but opened at $22.70. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 525,531 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

