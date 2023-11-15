AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Gap Up to $35.07

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.07, but opened at $35.88. AtriCure shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 15,406 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $68.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

AtriCure Stock Up 10.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure



AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

