Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Up to $64.21

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.21, but opened at $65.83. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $66.12, with a volume of 505,209 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,307.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

