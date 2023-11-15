Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Up to $17.37

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $17.82. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 171,351 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Stock Up 4.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -98.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $16,431,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after buying an additional 1,410,932 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 261,832 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 159,661 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 129,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.