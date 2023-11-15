Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.43

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.61. Soho House & Co Inc. shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 125,149 shares trading hands.

SHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. The company had revenue of $300.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 22,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $150,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $401,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

