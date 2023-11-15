Methanex (MEOH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH):

11/2/2023 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

10/30/2023 – Methanex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2023 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

10/30/2023 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Methanex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Methanex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.57 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Methanex by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Methanex by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

