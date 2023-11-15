DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Up to $94.05

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $94.05, but opened at $96.80. DexCom shares last traded at $100.31, with a volume of 589,704 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

DexCom Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,752 shares of company stock valued at $749,037 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,545,000 after purchasing an additional 91,249 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

