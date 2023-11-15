Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.54. Conduent shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 29,021 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNDT

Conduent Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $577.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 885,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 658,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Conduent by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after buying an additional 904,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after buying an additional 1,314,421 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.