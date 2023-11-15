Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Holdings Lowered by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDRR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter worth about $3,262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $522.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

