iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 433,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 409,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after buying an additional 194,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after buying an additional 58,368 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

