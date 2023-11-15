Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 836.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,102,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $209,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 115,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,854,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $213.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.97. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seagen

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.