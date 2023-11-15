SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.00. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $312.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

