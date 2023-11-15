Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $984.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

