KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $134,162,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $53,678,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.