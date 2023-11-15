Ellevest Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 80,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 60,067 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 89,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.