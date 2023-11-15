Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 8,564 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,365,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114,236 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 7.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,348,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

