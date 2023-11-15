Ellevest Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 5.5 %

MTB opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

