Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,172 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,239,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EE stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Several research firms have commented on EE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

