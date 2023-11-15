Brokerages Set Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target at $22.13

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAM. JMP Securities started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAM

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,401,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,683,620.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,714,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,867,039.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,401,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $12,683,620.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,714,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,867,039.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,460,049 shares of company stock valued at $28,763,117. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the first quarter worth $112,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 85.1% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMAM opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.