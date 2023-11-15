Brokerages Set Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target at $22.13

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMAM. JMP Securities started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the first quarter worth $112,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 85.1% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE AMAM opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $16.86.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.
