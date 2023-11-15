Analysts Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target at $24.80

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 11.0 %

PPBI stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

