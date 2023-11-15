ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of analysts have commented on EXLS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get ExlService alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ExlService

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $733,838.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in ExlService by 400.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 65,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 388.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 171,698 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in ExlService by 147.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 45,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.