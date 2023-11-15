Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 680.33 ($8.35).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHNX. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 718 ($8.82) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 640 ($7.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 739 ($9.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,341.46%.
In other news, insider Andrew Briggs bought 20,964 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 477 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £99,998.28 ($122,802.75). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,081 shares of company stock valued at $13,784,682. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
