Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives C$75.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC set a C$65.00 price objective on Calian Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$75.00 target price on Calian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Insider Transactions at Calian Group

Calian Group Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Calian Group news, Director Ronald Richardson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$52.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$52.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$619.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.46. Calian Group has a one year low of C$46.27 and a one year high of C$68.53.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

