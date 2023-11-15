Insider Buying: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $16,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ranpak Stock Up 10.7 %

PACK stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PACK. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 94,305 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

