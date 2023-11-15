Short Interest in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Increases By 17.2%

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

