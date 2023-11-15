Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Update

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of ROG opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. Rogers has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
