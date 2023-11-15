Short Interest in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rises By 19.6%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSPN shares. DA Davidson lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneSpan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OSPN opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. OneSpan has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $19.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in OneSpan by 32.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

