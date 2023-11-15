RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.85. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 5,915,707 shares changing hands.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
RLX Technology Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 0.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $37,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RLX Technology
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.