Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.84. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 709,141 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

