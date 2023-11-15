Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Up to $51.56

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.56, but opened at $53.50. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $53.93, with a volume of 1,511,704 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,675 shares of company stock worth $22,788,726. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 49,782 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 182.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.