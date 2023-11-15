Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up to $125.70

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $125.70, but opened at $129.85. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $130.43, with a volume of 42,723 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.30.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 212,406 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.