Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.81. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Gray Television Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $764.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

