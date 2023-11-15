Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.35. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 3,341,814 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNA. BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $56,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,600,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,900,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $56,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,600,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,900,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 41,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $92,359.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 543,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,194.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,148,952 shares of company stock worth $22,360,554. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth about $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

