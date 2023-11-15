Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $6.42

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.69. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 16,048 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

