Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Up to $53.27

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.27, but opened at $56.00. Inari Medical shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 98,995 shares changing hands.

NARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $2,885,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,029,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,902,572.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Donald B. Milder purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $2,885,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,029,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,902,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $441,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,656,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $3,903,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inari Medical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Inari Medical by 200.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

