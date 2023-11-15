StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up to $10.72

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.15. StoneCo shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 2,268,850 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 133.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

