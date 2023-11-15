Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Jay Ira Steinfeld Purchases 600 Shares

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DOOR opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 143.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,512 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Masonite International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOOR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

