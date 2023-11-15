Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL) Director Richard Glenn Anderson Sells 69,294 Shares

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Glenn Anderson sold 69,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$43,371.11.
Wilton Resources Price Performance
WIL stock opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$35.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.13. Wilton Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.15.
About Wilton Resources
