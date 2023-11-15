Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL) Director Richard Glenn Anderson Sells 69,294 Shares

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Glenn Anderson sold 69,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$43,371.11.

Wilton Resources Price Performance

WIL stock opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$35.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.13. Wilton Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.15.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

