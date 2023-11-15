CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CFO Ismail Dawood Acquires 21,600 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) CFO Ismail Dawood purchased 21,600 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $16,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 401,469 shares in the company, valued at $313,145.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ismail Dawood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Ismail Dawood acquired 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.
- On Tuesday, September 12th, Ismail Dawood acquired 13,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $15,210.00.
CURO Group Stock Performance
NYSE:CURO opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.
