CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CFO Ismail Dawood Acquires 21,600 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) CFO Ismail Dawood purchased 21,600 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $16,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 401,469 shares in the company, valued at $313,145.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ismail Dawood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Ismail Dawood acquired 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Ismail Dawood acquired 13,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $15,210.00.

NYSE:CURO opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 891,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 58,762 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CURO Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 295,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

