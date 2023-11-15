Marcin Urbaszek Acquires 5,000 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) CFO Marcin Urbaszek bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,058 shares in the company, valued at $380,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcin Urbaszek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Marcin Urbaszek acquired 10,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 7.8 %

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

