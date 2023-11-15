Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Edward L. Kuntz Buys 5,000 Shares

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) Director Edward L. Kuntz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $24,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,624.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $91.19 million, a P/E ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 0.16. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 102,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TheStreet cut shares of Stabilis Solutions from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

