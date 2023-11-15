Insider Buying: Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY) Director Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) Director Russell David Ball acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$19,596.50.

FDY opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.84. Faraday Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$1.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities set a C$1.10 price target on Faraday Copper and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

