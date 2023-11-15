Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Senior Officer Ryan Marr Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$43,750.00.
Ryan Marr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$60,500.00.
Chesswood Group Price Performance
Chesswood Group stock opened at C$6.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.10. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$5.40 and a 52-week high of C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 56.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.43.
Chesswood Group Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
