Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Senior Officer Ryan Marr Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$43,750.00.

Ryan Marr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$60,500.00.

Chesswood Group stock opened at C$6.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.10. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$5.40 and a 52-week high of C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 56.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

CHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

