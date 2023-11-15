National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Insider Tamara D. Fischer Buys 608 Shares

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) insider Tamara D. Fischer bought 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $18,045.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 10.0 %

NSA stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.77. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $44.78.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 205.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,733,000 after buying an additional 321,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,615,000 after buying an additional 174,297 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.